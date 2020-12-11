“John Mahama Is Doing The Right Thing” – Senior Political Science Lecturer Reveals

According to Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng Senior Lecturer Political Science Department, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology the process Former President John Dramani Mahama is on the right path.

Speaking today on UTV Midday News, he made it clear that Former President John Dramani Mahama is using the right means to claim what he thinks belongs to them.

President Former President John Dramani Mahama’s speech has called for many reactions from and political Science Lecturers as well.

He claims in his speech, he said he will use legitimate means to fight for what he thinks belongs to him and that is exactly what every political party would do.

He claims he is using the appropriate democratic way only and nothing else.

He also commended Former President John Dramani Mahama for giving a clear speech, he said he was surprised after the speech and was very happy as well.

He ended by saying Former President John Dramani Mahama is doing the right thing.

