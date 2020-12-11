Mahama’s Kids Did Not Sleep At Home; Joined The Frontline To Fight For What Is Right

The children of former president John Dramani Mahama yesterday stormed the press briefing while their father pours out his heart in reaction to the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president elect.
Many advisors and peace campaigns often caution civilians no to dedicate their lives for politicians because the politicians don’t care about the civilians but themselves. Many in many instances warned that the politicians’ kids will fly outside or stay home while the innocent people will go out there and start killing themselves.
Meanwhile, the family of the former president Mahama has debunked the stereotype by coming out conspicuously to join the crowd to fight for the right of the people.
Photo sighted on the official Facebook page of Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku saw the kids of former president, Abdul Rahman and Farida in the press briefing yesterday.
Bukom Banku in reaction said John Dramani Mahama’s kids were there at the press briefing this evening. Not all politicians will hide their families when the country is fighting for the right thing.
“John Dramani Mahama’s kids were there at the press briefing this evening. Let no one fool you with “politicians won’t take their kids to the frontline” nonsense #NPPStoleTheElections”
Meanwhile, according to John Dramani Mahama the National Democratic Congress is unwilling to accept “fictitious” results declared by the Electoral Commission
