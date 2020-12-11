Parliamentary Candidate Involved In A Fatal Accident Few Days After Election

Facebook received the bad News of the fatal Accident on the Kumasi Sunyani main road around Terchire in the Bono Region. Giving his own account, the popular Politician pleaded to God to intervene.

Honorable Bennett Asante Nkrumah nearly died and prayed unto God to guide him after the fatal accident. The car in which he was traveling in somersaulted two time and lied postrate with tyres in the air.

The young man who was the parliamentary candidate for the Ghana Union Movement thanked God for helping him out safely.

After suffering a humiliating Defeat in the just ended Elections, it would have been a Disaster and double agony for his family and party.

Although he sudstained no major injuries, he had to go to the Hospital for check up to Know that all is well.

His fans wished him well and a speedy recovery from the minor injury which occurred through the Accident.

Content created and supplied by: News.360 (via Opera News )