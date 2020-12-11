Check Out The Results Of Joy FM’s Online Poll On the Performance Of The EC In The 2020 Elections.

It is more than 24 hours since the Electoral Chairperson pronounced President Nana Akufo-Addo as President elect of the December 2020 elections. After the results were announced there has been so much controversy between the 2 main political parties. The opposition NDC have argued that the results did not reflect what they had on their pink sheets.

In a series of press conferences, the NDC have declared their intention not to accept the results of the 2020 Presidential elections. They have accused the Electoral Commission for being put in office to steal the elections.

The NDC have since the appointment of Madam Jean Mensa always pointed out their doubts over the ability of the EC to conduct credible elections.

Today, December 11, 2020 Joy FM conducted an online Twitter poll on the performance of the EC. They asked users to assess the EC on the scale of 1- 10 and state the reasons for their judgement. This got a lot of reactions from Twitter users who contributed.

