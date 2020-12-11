Check Out The Results Of Joy FM’s Online Poll On the Performance Of The EC In The 2020 Elections.

It is more than 24 hours since the Electoral Chairperson pronounced President Nana Akufo-Addo as President elect of the December 2020 elections. After the results were announced there has been so much controversy between the 2 main political parties. The opposition NDC have argued that the results did not reflect what they had on their pink sheets.
In a series of press conferences, the NDC have declared their intention not to accept the results of the 2020 Presidential elections. They have accused the Electoral Commission for being put in office to steal the elections.
The NDC have since the appointment of Madam Jean Mensa always pointed out their doubts over the ability of the EC to conduct credible elections.
Today, December 11, 2020 Joy FM conducted an online Twitter poll on the performance of the EC. They asked users to assess the EC on the scale of 1- 10 and state the reasons for their judgement. This got a lot of reactions from Twitter users who contributed.
Check out some of the comments;
In your own estimation on a scale from 1-10, how did the Electoral Commission perform?
Share your thoughts!
Kindly SHARE, COMMENT and LIKE. Thank you for reading!
Content created and supplied by: LolaNews (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment