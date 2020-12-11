137 seats for NPP, 136 seats for NDC – EC reveals

The Electoral Commission has issued a statement on the number of parliamentary seats secured by the 2 main political parties in the just-ended general elections.

According to the statement, out of the total number of 275 constituencies, the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, the NDC has 136 and Independent Candidate Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has 1 seat. This brings the total number of seats declared so far to 274.

The only outstanding seat yet to be declared by the EC is that of the Sene West constituency in the Bono East region.

The NDC secured its highest number of seats in the Greater Accra Region by gaining 20 constituencies, whilst the NPP’s stronghold, Ashanti Region gave the party 42 seats.

At least, 108 out of the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament, either because they lost the primaries in their parties or are retiring or lost the seat in the December 7 elections.

That means about 39.20% of all the 275 MPs are not returning to the house.

NPP

At least 33 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs lost their seats in the December 7 elections. About 21 of them are either ministers, ministers of state or deputy ministers.

That is aside the 41 incumbent MPs who lost the NPP primaries earlier this year and thus did not contest in Monday’s polls. Meanwhile, 4 NPP MPs are retiring.

In total, the NPP will lose at least 78 MPs out of their 169 in the next parliament. That means about 50% of all NPP MPs are not returning.

NDC

On the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side, at least 15 MPs lost in the elections. That is aside from the 10 NDC MPs who lost their primaries last year, and 7 NDC MPs who are retiring

That means 32 current NDC MPs out of the 106 are not returning to parliament. That means about 30% of all NDC MPs in parliament are not retiring.