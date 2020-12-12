Actress Adekemi Taofeek Ties The Knot With Her Lover (Video)

Popular Yoruba actress, Adekemi Taofeek, has finally tied the knot with her man. The movie star took to Instagram to share the video from her traditional marriage ceremony.

She also shared some video clips from the occasion.

Her caption reads:

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction. Perhaps it’s our imperfects that make us so perfect one another. You have my whole heart for my whole life Akanbi🥂 FIRST STEP TO FOREVER Alaga iduro @mama_oriki“

