Court Grants Adoke Permission To Travel Abroad

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has been granted permission to travel for a medical check-up in the United Arab Emirates by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Inyang Ekwo at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday granted Adoke’s application filed by another former AGF, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Justice Ekwo expressed that the issue of whether or not to grant such an application was within the court’s discretion, hence, proceeded to rule in favour of the applicant because he claimed to be travelling on medical grounds.

The judge also ordered the release of Adoke’s international passport to enable him to travel from December 15 this year and return on January 10, a day before the scheduled resumption of trial in the money laundering charge involving him and a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

He, however, ordered Adoke to return the international passport to the court with two days of his return from the foreign trip.