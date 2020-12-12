Kumawood actress creates doubts about her real age [Video]

Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng, has been caught in a web after she answered questions about her age.

She told Delay on her Delay Show that she is 35 years, adding that she was born in 1985 – rubbishing claims in the public domain that she is over 37 years of age.

According to her, she gave birth to her first son at the age of 23 right after she graduated from Senior High School where continued that she tried aborting the baby but failed.

Meanwhile, checks by revealed that subtracting 2003 from 1985 will result in 18, which clearly tells she gave birth at the age of 18 and not 23.

MORE:

Subsequently, she again told Delay that she completed Senior High School in the year 2000 and in 2003 she gave birth to her son. This means the actress was pregnant about the age of 17.

However, if she truly gave birth at the age of 23 as she said then it means she is rather 40 years and was born in 1980 and not 1985. (Video below).

Watch the full interview video below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]