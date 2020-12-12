We won’t accept parliamentary results if you don’t produce missing ballot box – Western North NDC tells EC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North Region has said it is not ready to accept the parliamentary results in one of its constituencies.

According to the party, the results declared as an official by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency cannot be factual.

The party is questioning how the Commission arrived at the number of votes on which basis the parliamentary seat was declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when a ballot box went missing in Asawinso.

NDC parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency, Paul Evans Aidoo said the results will remain invalid if the ballot box at the Asawinso Community Center is not found.

“Up till the time of speaking to you, the ballot boxes of the officers of the electoral commission forced to vanish into the air has not been produced,” he said adding that “what is happening in Sefwhi Wiawso did not happen by accident.”

Mr Aidoo made these comments at a press conference in the region Friday.

The aggrieved group added to proceed to court in a few days if their request does not yield results.

“Being a peaceful people, we shall proceed to court to challenge this disgraceful act that has been visited in the good people,” he said.