I am unwilling to accept ‘fictionalised’ results of a flawed election – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says although he accepted defeat in the 2016 polls, he is unable to do so now due to some irregularities he has identified in the collation of the 2020 presidential election results.

Giving an example, the NDC flagbearer said in Sefwi Wiawso, the results were declared without the contents of one ballot box.

“The ballot box mysteriously disappeared en route to the collation centre.

Nevertheless, results were declared in favour of the NPP Candidate,” he added.

While addressing the nation a day after the election verdict by the Electoral Commission, Mr. Mahama said the declaration of the NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect is not the will of the people.

[embedded content]

The former President explained that it is due to various concerns raised that he has decided to uphold the sacred verdict of the people of Ghana, which is, not conceding defeat.

“And if we are to progress as a nation, if we are to live up to the inheritance of our history, one for which people have paid the ultimate price.

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalized results of a flawed election,” he said.

He used the platform to congratulate all the parliamentary candidates whom he says have earned for themselves the title of “giant elephant killers.”

“We went into the Parliamentary election with a deficit of 63 seats. We made up for our 2016 losses and we are now set to become the majority in Parliament.

“This historic feat after one term demonstrates the strength of our great party, and the strength of the mandate given to us by the good people of Ghana to lead.”

He assured the NDC supporters and Ghanaians “who voted for this

change” that legitimate steps will be taken to reverse what he describes as a travesty of justice.

“Let me assure you, my dear voter, your vote will count.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God; so, let’s go forth knowing that God is on our side and if God be for us who can be against us!” he said.