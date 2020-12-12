Comparison of EC official results with CODEO Ghana for the 2020 presidential election

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has indicated that results declared by the Electoral Commission tallies with its projection and reflect on the accuracy of how Ghanaian electorate voted on December 7.

CODEO revealed that the official result announced by the Electoral Commission for each candidate falls within it estimated 95% confidence range and the associated margin of error.

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo obtained 51.302% in the official EC results whiles CODEO estimated 50.98% in its PVT at 50.98%.

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress polled 47.66% in CODEO’s PVT estimates and 47.359% in the EC official result.

CODEO’s estimates for the presidential candidates are much closer to the EC’s official results.