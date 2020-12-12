GCB liberty house branch to resume banking operations

The Liberty House branch of GCB Bank has resumed full scale banking business operations since Thursday, 10h December 2020.

The branch was closed down on Monday, 30th November, following the fire outbreak at a portion of the first floor of the Liberty House Building complex on Saturday, 28th November. The Liberty House branch of the Bank is located at the ground floor of the building and was not affected by the fire.

There was no casualty during and after the fire outbreak and no cash (money) got burnt in the fire outbreak.

For safety precautions and protection of life, Management of the Bank closed down the Liberty Branch to allow for through assessment.

Customers of this branch were therefore redirected to Kantamanto, Okaishie, Makola, Republic House, High Street, Boundary Road, Ministries and any GCB Bank Branch of their choice for their banking business. Customers were also been encouraged to make use of our alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.

Management of the Bank is grateful to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Police, investors, customers and members of the public for the support offered the Bank during the fire outbreak.