Controller And Accountant General Has this Good News For Government Workers. Check It Out.

The Controller And Accountant General,which is responsible for the payment of salaries and other allowances of government workers has released the validation and payment of salaries timetable.
This move is to ensure that heads of institutions,validators,workers and other stakeholders are aware of when to validate and also go in for their salaries.
Controller And Accountant General wants to ensure that heads validators don’t miss the date of validation,since failure to validate workers for staff at a particular institution is tantamount to non payment of salary for the affected staff.
Though there are times that most payment dates on the calendar does not correspond with that on the timetable,Controller And Accountant General has explained the reasons for such delays. Most of the delays are as a result of the networking system of the banks. All other things being equal,Controller And Accountant General is certain that this payment schedule will work. Check the timetable below.
Content created and supplied by: AsareInvisible (via Opera News )
