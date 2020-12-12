Headlines Latest News News

Social media users call on Mahama to ‘do the right thing’

2 mins ago
Add Comment
3 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still considering its options as far as the outcome of the 2020 general elections is concerned.

Former President John Mahama has expressed his unwillingness to accept the verdict of the Electoral Commission (EC) which pronounced NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect of the December polls.

The NDC had, during a myriad of press conferences ahead of Jean Mensah’s declaration, called on the supporters to do their best to “protect the mandate of the people.”

But following the declaration, the party has contested the figures by the elections management body with accusations of rigging and ballot stuffing, allegations which have been fought off by the EC.

They have also accused government of using the military to intimidate electoral officers into declaring results in the NPP’s favour in Techiman South.

At the latest press conference Thursday night, Mr Mahama assured the NDC supporters and Ghanaians “who voted for this change” that legitimate steps will be taken to reverse what he describes as a travesty of justice on both presidential and parliamentary results.

READ ALSO:   Customs officials impound trucks loaded with smuggled cooking oil

However, social media users have expressed varied sentiments following some incidents that have ensued amid these expressions of opposition by the NDC including the burning of tyres in Tamale and demonstrations at the headquarters of the EC.

Amid all this, #MahamaDoTheRightThing rose to the Number 1 spot on Twitter trends in Ghana.

Here’s what users have been saying.

Popular Links