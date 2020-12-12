Group calls for dismissal of Fomena NPP Chairman following Andrew Amoako’s victory

A group calling itself the Liberation Movement of Fomena is demanding the dismissal of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman for Fomena Constituency, Akwasi Anti Asamoah.

The demand, according to the group, is a condition for the MP-elect, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who won the constituency as an independent candidate, to align with the NPP in parliament.

The MP had been the subject of vilification since his breakaway from the NPP to contest the constituency seat as an independent candidate.

President Akufo-Addo had, prior to the polls, expressed his disappointment for his refusal to heed his advice against going solo.

Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Ocquaye also declared the Fomena parliamentary seat vacant on the back of the NPP’s request.

But a lot has happened after the MPs successful campaign as he becomes the only independent candidate in a possibly hung parliament.

As Mr Asiamah’s role becomes crucial in the next House, his constituents are demanding the heads of some party executives who they believe have done very little to ameliorate the fortunes of the community.

Key among them, according to the Liberation Movement of Fomena the NPP Chairman in the constituency, Akwasi Anti Asamoah who they say was championing a divided front in a build-up to the elections.

“We want the party chairman removed,” one of the members told JoyNews’ Nana Yaw Gyimah.

She said “Akwesi Anti and the executives are the problems. They were those who sacked us but we have been resolute.”

Another member intimated that; “as we speak now, I can tell you that those who call themselves executives didn’t even vote for Akufo-Addo because they didn’t even campaign for him.

According to data provided by the Electoral Commission, the NPP has 137 parliamentary seats closely tailed by NDC’s 136 with Sene West outstanding.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako is the only independent candidate in a parliament of 275 constituencies.