Gifty Anti congratulates Mahama for a ‘battle well fought’

Celebrated broadcast journalist Gifty Anti has congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama for his performance in the just-ended December 7 polls.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti said Mr Mahama “really did marvelously well,” despite his defeat.

“Much respect!!! You fought hard!! Ex President John Dramani Mahama, You really did marvelously well!! You have made history in your own way,” she said in a post on instagram.

This comes after the former President lost the 2020 presidential race to President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo won the keenly contested 2020 general elections with 6,730,587 with John Dramani Mahama obtaining 6,213,182 votes.

Taking to her Twitter page, Gifty Anti wished the former President the best of luck in his next step.

“I don’t know what your next move will be, but I wish you well and I pray for long life, good health and wisdom from above, for you.

“May History, be kinder to you!! Congratulations sir, for a ‘battle’ well fought!!,” she added.