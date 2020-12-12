It is shameful: Mahama knows why he is challenging – Kwesi Pratt fumes on live show (Video)

The post-election brouhaha continues to become intense as many public figures have joined the conversation to either commend or condemn the performance of the Electoral Commission in the just ended polls. At the end of the poll, candidate Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo was declared the winner and defeated bitterest contender, John Dramani Mahama. This means he has secured his second term as president it the Republic.

The opposition NDC have indicated that the election results are flawed and fictionalised by the EC. Their leader and flagbearer, John Mahama has vowed to challenge the final verdict of the presidential election and get the results reversed.

Today, Saturday December 12, 2020 seasoned journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt was interviewed by host Sena Nombo on the Alhaji and Alhaji show. Kwesi Pratt angrily reacted to the election results and indicated that he feels ashamed over the outcome. He indicated that, the EC failed to take into consideration the constructive criticisms from CSOs and other observers and relevant stakeholders.

According to Kwesi Pratt, the EC’s swift rectification of announced results after declaring the final verdict is an act of gross incompetence which must be condemned by the general public. He also fumed over the alleged invasion of some Israeli Operatives who worked for both the NDC and NPP during the elections. He indicated that, it is not right for secret operatives to be brought into the country to control some internal things.

“The EC has failed Ghanaians this time. This happens when you turn deaf ear to what others say. When did this began in our dear country. It is very shameful and must be condemned. Mahama and NDC know why they are challenging the result.”

Watch the full video here.

Please LIKE, COMMENT AND SHARE. FOLLOW ME FOR MORE STORIES DAILY.

Content created and supplied by: Ghana_News (via Opera News )