The EC Have Made The Work Of The NDC Easier – Afia Pokua Throws Support Behind NDC

The country is still deadlocked over the just ended elections in Ghana. The 2 political parties have both raised issues about the results of some Parliamentary seat. Currently, the ruling NPP has 137 seats while the opposition NDC has 136 seats. One other constituency Sene West is in contention, while Fomena went independent.

Today, December 12, 2020 on Critical issues 3 other panelists joined Afia Pokua to discuss the aftermaths of the 2020 Elections. One of the issues in contention are the errors that the Electoral Commission keep changing over the past 60 hours.

According to one of the panelists, the errors still did not make any difference. He noted that the difference in the Presidential elections are so vast that no matter the errors it was still impossible for the NDC to catch up with the NPP. he called for the public to pardon the EC and move on. However, Afia Pokua was of a different tone.

She argued that the EC was a human institution but these errors are unpardonable. She questioned why the EC kept on correcting already corrected figures.

“The EC have made the NDC’s work easier. They have confirmed the NDC’s fears over the credibility of the EC. Indeed, since the appointment of the EC, the NDC have been pessimistic about the ability of the Jean Mensa led institution to deliver credible results. This has been confirmed. The errors with total valid votes and the Asuogyaman omission gives the NDC reasons to doubt the results” Afia explained.

Do you agree that errors are inconsequential and so the errors can be overlooked?

