My Husband Left Me And My 14 Year Old Son Because Of My Bad Character-Mona Gucci

Ghanaian slay queen and TV presenter Mona Gucci has come out to say that her husband left her and her 14 year old son because of her bad character

Speaking to Zionfelix she revealed that the man is no longer with her because he complained of behaviour and deemed it as a bad one too

She also admitted she was stubborn in the relationship and hence does not surprise her that the marriage ended suddenly and painfully

She continued;

“Maybe it was something to do with my behaviour Zion.He just didn’t like it.I would say I was stubborn as well in the relationship too My husband lived abroad at the incident happened

My husband left me and my 14 year old son because of my bad character.I have been single for 4 years and am coping gradually”.

Mona Gucci also said she is searching for any man at the moment and that she taking care of son.

She is getting her life together and currently host the hit TV show on Kantanka TV called the “Link Up” and its catching up up lots of fans on social media

What are your thoughts on this story

