Ashanti Regional NPP to constitute committee to review 2020 elections

The Ashanti Regional Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to set up a committee to review the 2020 General Election.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Regional Chairman, said the committee would be tasked to analyse critically the performance of the Party in all the 47 constituencies.

Contrary to projections by the Regional Office, the NPP managed to win 42 out of the anticipated 47 constituencies in the Parliamentary election.

It also garnered 1,795, 824 of the total 2, 467, 291 valid votes cast in the Presidential election, representing 71.77 per cent. This falls short of the 90 per cent votes the NPP envisioned before the December 7 elections.

In 2016, the NPP had over 1.6 million votes, representing 75.04 percent of the total valid votes cast in the Presidential race in the Region, a traditional stronghold of the Party.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako told the media in Kumasi, that the party did quite well in Ashanti, but they would be looking into the factors contributing to the NPP’s inability to have achieved its targets.

In a post-election interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some of the party’s hierarchy attributed the fallout of this year’s elections to the purported cracks in some of the constituencies due to what transpired in the NPP’s recent parliamentary primaries.

Many of the aggrieved parliamentary aspirants disqualified from contesting in the primaries threatened to run as independent candidates in the general election in their various constituencies.

They include; Asokwa, Bekwai, Suame and Fomena; where the NPP lost its seat to an independent candidate.