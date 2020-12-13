Ghanaian Media was biased in its coverage of the election – EU Observers

According to the European Union Observers, most media houses in Ghana projected Akuffo Addo to win the 2020 elections. The media houses were biased infavour of the New Patriotic Party.

However, the European Union Observers indicated that, President Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party had massive support of the media that was owned by the state, that is GTV, Uniq Fm and Daily Graphic. Again, EU Observers affirmed that, most of the media houses owned by an individual rally behind the New Patriotic Party, that is UTV, The Chronicle NewSpaper and so forth and Joy Fm and Adom Tv too favoured the National Democratic Congress.

The Observers held that, Misinformation spread by both sides risked confusing voters and interfering in the formation of electoral opinions. Hate speech was not a feature of the online political discourse.

The information that the media projected could have create a condition necessary for chaos.

