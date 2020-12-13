Angry JoyNews Journalist Boldly Shows Secret Pictures About EC Boss Jean Mensah

According to JoyNews Journalist Israel Laryea, Jean Mensa should accept his Apologises for taking pictures without her consent.
He posted the pictures in the public domain on his Facebook wall to Prove his Point with his name embossed.
He added that he is ever ready to defend his actions but one thing is that the Pictures taken have become important to save her from the bloody claws of the opposition National Democratic Congress.
Israel Laryea explained and sent a warning to the opposition National Democratic Congress that they should stop the lies and propaganda of brainwashing people that the Electoral Commission final Declaration was pre recorded.
His proof is a picture he took while in the auditorium with the whole crew and observers surrounding Madam Jean Mensa as she delivered her constitutional mandate.
He said that the lies of the National Democratic Congress NDC is becoming too much and they must talk about realistic issues than propaganda.
Content created and supplied by: News.360 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment