Angry JoyNews Journalist Boldly Shows Secret Pictures About EC Boss Jean Mensah

According to JoyNews Journalist Israel Laryea, Jean Mensa should accept his Apologises for taking pictures without her consent.

He posted the pictures in the public domain on his Facebook wall to Prove his Point with his name embossed.

He added that he is ever ready to defend his actions but one thing is that the Pictures taken have become important to save her from the bloody claws of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Israel Laryea explained and sent a warning to the opposition National Democratic Congress that they should stop the lies and propaganda of brainwashing people that the Electoral Commission final Declaration was pre recorded.

His proof is a picture he took while in the auditorium with the whole crew and observers surrounding Madam Jean Mensa as she delivered her constitutional mandate.

He said that the lies of the National Democratic Congress NDC is becoming too much and they must talk about realistic issues than propaganda.

Content created and supplied by: News.360 (via Opera News )