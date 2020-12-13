See The Reply Osofo Kyereabosom Gave To His Angry Polling Agents

Polling agents of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) charged at the leader Rev. Christian Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyereabosom demanding for their money. According to the polling agents, Osofo Kyereabosom promised to pay them after the elections for their work done.

However he has refused to pay them their monies. They marched to his church premises to demand their money but instead of being paid, some of his younger pastors physically abused them with slaps. One woman actually said that she slept at the polling station just to ensure things were in place for the party.

And after all this, she received two slaps from a junior pastor of the church. Osofo Kyereabosom replying the polling agents on AdomFm, stated that as members of a party, the focus is to fight for the victory of the party and not to demand money from leaders.

He disclosed that none of the party members have paid dues to him so they are not in any capacity to demand money from him after losing the elections. He stated that this kind of behaviour destroys the democracy we have as a country.

Content created and supplied by: A.Joy (via Opera News )