See Photos Of Delay And Her Lookalike QueenPaticia

Finally the lookalike of Deloris Frimpong Manso has been found and her name is Queen
TV and radio show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay,’ the brand ambassador for Dano Milk lookalike has been found.
Deloris Frimpong-Manso is a Ghanaian-born radio and television presenter commonly known by her showbiz name, Delay. She is also a producer of television series and an entrepreneur who began her career at a very tender age.
Deloris is known for her television series dubbed Afia Schwarzenegger and the Derolis Mackerel. She is a big fighter for the course of African women through the use of her powers as a media personality to propel African women. With hard work and Delay unique style she has won hearts if millions and now she calls her self The man in the game. Sometimes the woman is the man and Delay is now the man. The boss herself. Also she’s now one of the richest and popular female celebrities in Ghana.
In this article I am to show you some pictures of Delay’s lookalike Queen Paticia, who is a popular slay queen on Instagram.
Queen Paticia is one of the popular Instagram slay queens who’s winning hearts of social media users with her huge and natural boobs.
Content created and supplied by: 10th_june (via Opera News )
