There was no mistake in calculation of election figures – EC insists

The Electoral Commission (EC) insists that there was no mistake in the calculation of figures for the 2020 presidential elections.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the EC Chair only updated the public on some misquoted figures which had no significant impact on the final results.

“The most important thing is that you don’t declare a winner a loser and a loser a winner,” he said.

His comment follows a correction by the Commission after its Chairperson, Jean Mensa declared President Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Barely 24 hours after the EC made the announcement, the Commission issued a statement saying that the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo was declared winner based on a total of 13,433,573 valid votes instead of 13,119,460.

The change followed concerns raised by the NDC over inconsistencies in the numbers.

However, the EC Chairperson indicated that the change of the total valid votes cast did not affect the percentage stated for each candidate.

Adding to this, Dr. Quaicoe who was speaking on Newsfile, Saturday emphasised that the laws of the State make it clear that the winner of a presidential election must obtain a percentage of 50 (+), which the EC Chair acknowledged during her declaration.

“The figures did not change so the vote for all the candidates remains unchanged, the percentage remains unchanged but when you add the votes together you get the total valid votes.

“So it was when Madam [Jean Mensa] was quoting the total valid votes that’s when she quoted the total votes cast. But it did not affect the results. All the votes of Candidates remain unchanged,” he added.