Election 2020: Haruna Iddrisu challenges EC to produce Statement of Poll for Techiman South

Leading Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Haruna Iddrisu has challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) to produce the statement of poll of the Techiman South constituency.

He reiterated that the law demands this for the sake of transparency.

The Tamale South MP said their demand follows a visit to the Techiman South constituency with the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Colonel Gbevlo Lartey.

According to him, they were profoundly disappointed in the conduct of the EC and in its officials.

“We cannot even find, disclosed to us in the name of transparency the Statement of Poll which is a requirement of law regulation 43 of the C.I. This is the enabling regulation of the electoral process in Ghana requires that collated certified results of polling stations are made available and declared in the presence of party agents or their representatives,” he said.

He stated that neither the Constituency Returning Officer nor the Regional Returning Officer could produce to the NDC the statement of Poll or even the declared results, indicating that the results for Techiman South have simply gone missing.

To this end, he said, “[this] charade will not be accepted by the NDC. That is why we simply cannot accept the outcome of this election.”

Techiman South became the centre for controversy after confusion erupted when supporters of the NDC prevented the presiding officer from declaring the NPP parliamentary candidate, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah the winner.

Reporting the incident, JoyNews’ correspondent, Anas Sabit said the NDC had earlier announced that the party has retained the seat, therefore, it came as a surprise when the electoral officer said their opponent had won the election.

In the skirmish that followed, two persons sustained gunshot wounds when the police tried to disperse the crowd.

The EC subsequently pronounced the NPP parliamentary candidate as the winner; a verdict the NDC has rejected and intends to overturn.

“As far as we are concerned, an aggregation will reveal a win for the NDC that the NPP is so desperately struggling to steal, and steal in connivance with electoral commission officials,” the Minority Leader said.

He called on the EC to dutifully make public the results of Techiman South in order to put minds at ease.

“Let them make public any results that they have, then we know what was it that the NPP obtained against the NDC or the NDC against the NPP. We simply cannot find that so it means that it is open daylight robbery and disrespect of the laws of Ghana,” he said.