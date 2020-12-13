‘Stop Sending Nude Photos To Lovers’

Reality TV star and brand influencer, Diane Russet has advised ladies to desist from sharing their nude photos with their lovers.

The ex-BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four housemate shared this piece of advice during an interactive session with her fans on the latest episode of her YouTube vlog.

Russet said it in reply to a fan who confided in her that her boyfriend was threatening to release the nude pictures she had sent to him.

In her words:

“I am not going to judge you because you sent nude pictures to your boyfriend. But, this is the twenty-first century, you should not send nudes to your boyfriend or husband. Let him see the real things. Why do you have to send the pictures? If it goes south, most people could be childish and want to post it online. Why would I be so comfortable with you to the point where I share something so private with you and at the end of the day, because we had some disagreements, you want to post it online? The bottom line is that you should not share nude pictures with your lovers. That is my candid advice.”

