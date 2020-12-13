Policeman accidentally killed by falling AK47 in Takoradi

A member of the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) unit of the Ghana Police Service in Takoradi has met his untimely death after he was shot by his own AK-47 rifle.

The Police Officer, Constable Senanu Davordzie allegedly fell on the rifle which subsequently discharged two bullets into his abdomen.

Confirming the news, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Olivia Ewuraabena Adiku said the personnel had returned from night duty and was returning the rifle to the armoury when the incident occurred.

“At the entrance of the RDF charge office, Senanu fell off the motorbike and the rifle he was carrying went off accidentally, discharging two ammunition, which hit him in the abdomen.”

He was rushed to the Takoradi hospital by colleagues where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.