Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1000 GMT, Dec. 13

The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Dec. 13.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 71,774,910

U.S. 16,067,031

India 9,857,029

Brazil 6,880,127

Russia 2,629,699

France 2,405,255

Britain 1,835,949

Italy 1,825,775

Turkey 1,809,809

Spain 1,730,575

China 94,950

Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)