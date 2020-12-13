Zambia urged to learn Chinese technology for sustainable agricultural industry

The Zambian government has been urged to tap into Chinese agricultural technology to strengthen Zambia’s economic growth and help sustain the agriculture diversification policy in the country.

Samson Chama, secretary-general Supreme Council of African Youths Zambia, said the Chinese technology investment in the agriculture sector would enable growth in Zambia’s economy.

“We would also love to see Chinese set up training institutions such as universities in agriculture technology here in Zambia, particularly in the rural areas of the country where farming activities are concentrated,” Chama said.

Chama said many Zambian youths are in need of technological information in agriculture especially in the production of maize.

He said the agriculture training institutions in technology could be established mostly in rural parts of Zambia to support farming in the regions.

And Albert Phiri, another youth from the same organization urged the Zambian government to hold talks with the Chinese counterparts and map up ways on how best the Asian government could assist Zambia with the technological skills in agriculture.

He said many youths in Zambia are involved in agriculture activities but that there is a need to equip them with agricultural skills. Enditem