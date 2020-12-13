Election 2020: Can we invite the ICC to help resolve the disputed election? — Accra News Editor Asks

I am forced to once again table this write-up following, an ace investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni’s article titled: “Will Mahama and NDC get Justice if they go to Court.”

The question he poses begs for answers from cross-sections of the Ghanaian intelligent community, unless you are okay with the status quo you may not be bordered whether NDC gets Justice moreso, if indeed they have a shred of bulletproof evidence to establish the veracity of their allegations regardless.

Before I proceed it is important to call out the current compositions of the Supreme Court Justices and other related attributes.

The fears of the NDC as illustrated in the diagram above confirmed a total of 15 Justices but 2 are appointed by the led NPP governments.

Of course, you can argue that the same court torpedoed an NPP led election petition hearing in 2012 to reaffirm the victory of the NDC and John Mahama in a 4-5 slim majority decision delivered by Justice William Atsugugba, retired, the presiding judge.

My response is, a supreme Court Justice His Lordship Jackson Honyenuga, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area, with all the due respect was caught publicly endorsing the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo in his welcome address to Nana Akufo-Addo at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South District.

“With the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years, ” he was quoted as saying.

Another one involved the comparison between the Montie trio and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong contemptuous comments.

Manasseh Azure Awuni piece fine-tune the two cases underlying how Justices was applied in both circumstances as the difference is a piece of public knowledge.

Now I have provided the basis please read on as I provide in views the solution.

Ghana is a signatory to international conventions and treaties.

The country is currently a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), headquarters in Hague, to investigate and prosecute those responsible for grave offenses such as genocide and war crimes.

An outcome of an election if not properly managed could lead to war crimes or genocide attracting the jurisdiction of the court, indicting people for genocide or crimes against humanity.

To avoid this and the circumstances we find ourselves why not invite the ICC to help handle a matter that might degenerate into Ivorian and Kenya examples.

Barack Obama said we must build strong independent institutions, can we boast we do or have please kindly peruse my opinion piece.

