Dear Men, If You Want To Know If Your Lady Is Trustworthy, Give Her These 5 Tests.

Here are the meaning meanings of trust, firm belief in the character, strength, or truth of someone or something He placed his trust in me. 2 : a person or thing in which confidence is placed. 3 : confident hope I waited in trust of their return. 4 : a property interest held by one person or organization (as a bank) for the benefit of another.
What is trust in a related? Trust is the faith you have in someone that they will always remain loyal to you and love you. To trust someone means that you can rely on them and are comfortable confiding in them because you feel safe with them.
Trust is the foundation for any relationship. Without it, the relationship will be shaky and will eventually fail. Lack of trust is the main reason relationships fall apart. After all, trust means you can rely on your partner, can confide in them and feel safe with them.
Here are the 5 tests you can give to her:
1. Create a different Whatsapp account and chat her, her response will let you know who you are dealing with.
2. Install an app that monitors phone activity, then deliberately ‘forget’ your phone with her. If she tries to open your phone and read through, then she has trust issues but if she didn’t touch the phone, then she has great trust in you.
3. Stylish make her to notice were you keep money in your house. Then travel for a week or two without sending her money and see what she would do with one you kept.
4. On a very good day just ask her to give you her phone, you want to watch movies. If she freely did ,know that you have a gold with you.
5. Start a business with her, please be careful while doing it. Then watch her accountability.
What is your take on this? We would love to hear from you, as your opinion is very much important to us.
As a man, will you like to test your partner?
Do you think it is important to do so?
