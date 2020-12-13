7 arrested for smashing and beating 36-year old woman for allegedly killing her husband

Family members arrested for smashing and beating 36-year old woman for allegedly killing her husband

The police whom our lives depends on have done what many sees as a heartwarming endeavour after they cause the arrest of seven people. These people are believe to be behind the attack of wounds inflicted on a widow who was mourning her husband yesterday, Saturday 12 December.

Madam Abena Ansong have been brutally abused and shamsed on the face after she made a trip to go and bury her husband who died on April. Madam Abena and Mr. Ansong Opare have been both legally and traditionally wedded which both sides of family members witnessed and and followed.

They were blessed with one child but she died before her 14th day on earth and after that, the couple were not able to give birth again. Mr. Opare developed acute rheumatic pains in March and was rushed to the hospital. He was discharged the following day just to be sent back on 1 April. He was a sickle cell patient but the sickness has never showed up for over twenty years.

He died on 8 April after spending 7 days on hospital bed again. It was complications from Malaria that cause his joint pains to rise and initially caused his death according to autopsy report which was delivered to the wife. Rumors started breaking after his death that, the wife didn’t cook food for his husband and that made him develop ulcer.

The cause of his death according to the rumours was ulcer, but doctors report said malaria complications caused his death as a result of rheumatic pains from the joints. The rumors were never confirmed and those who believed it, did without asking the wife. No family member asked the wife what killed the husband or even what the doctors report said.

The family kept their doings waiting patiently for the funeral day so they can show the murderers of the deceased. Meanwhile, doctors report said nobody killed him expect diseases. Madam Abena and her people went to Mim in the Goaso municipality of the Bono region to bury her husband.

She arrived in the town on Thursday evening and went to greet the family as tradition demands. Nothing was shown to her but she kept getting warnings from from neighbours who knew the family’s plan, to avoid the funeral and go back to Kasoa where she came from.

Madam Abena never gave any word to the warnings of the neighborhood in the Mim township. She went to the funeral grounds on Friday evening to bath her husband with the materials requested. There was a heavy rain on Friday night at Mim so nobody did anything to her as the rain prevented every plans from going forward.

On the burial grounds on Saturday morning, during the laying in state, her name and tributes were not in the biography book. She was mourning and didn’t see it, her brother Isaac who saw it, went to the Asona Abusuapanin Mr. Bempah to complain about the mistake just to be told it wasn’t a deliberate mistake.

Before Isaac could open his eyes from speaking with Abusuapanin Bempah, a group came from nowhere and started dragging the widow who was mourning her husband out of the funeral grounds. Some beat her whiles others slapped her for not cooking for her husband and for killing him. Those who tried to save her were met with canes. The woman was dragged from the funeral grounds through to the streets.

Fortunately a forestry commission patrol vehicle was passing by and saw the way the woman was been assaulted on the streets. They rushed to her aid and were able to arrest seven of them for beating the woman. The others took to their heels and run. They carried the woman and the seven arrested to the Mim government hospital and waited for the Mim police to arrive before handing over to them.

According to Corporal Mrs Ntiamoah, the leader of the forestry commission patrol team, they didn’t wait to be brief about what the woman has done or not. Even if she was a thief, she didn’t deserve that kind of treatment because there are laws in Ghana. They arrested the ones they got hold of and took them all to the hospital since the woman was bleeding profusely.

I was disgusted when I found out that they are doing that because the woman is suspected of killing her husband, I wanted to kill them personally but the law should work said Mrs. Ntiamoah. The seven members of the family who were arrested has been cell quarantined at the Mim police station whiles police lunch investigations into the matter.

According to Isaac, the sister of the widow, majority of the family has run away and the burial itself was somehow sad since only few members were present to bury the man. Madam Abena sustained serious injuries to the head, stomach, face as she was slapped by unanimous people countless times in the crowd. She is at the hospital receiving treatment.

I waited for several hours and she was still not awake to speak to me when I visited her at the hospital. She has been transferred to the Goaso government hospital looking at the emergency situation her health is in. Doctors believe she will be OK, but she will need to fight herself to be alive. They have done all they can to save her from dying, now the rest lies on her to fight back said Dr. Konadu.

Content created and supplied by: RockyJDJones (via Opera News )