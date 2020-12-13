Afia Schwarzenegger AGAIN, Says It’s Only Unintelligent People Who Drive Kantanka Cars » ™

Afia Schwarzenegger’s big mouth has been widely opened once again in her new skirmishes with self-proclaimed ‘international slay queen’ Mona Gucci.

The loudmouthed Ghanaian media personality fired derogatory salvos at Mona Gucci and made a whole lot of unsubstantiated claims against her. To get full gist of how the fracas started, click HERE.

In a sequel to their feud, Afia Schwar took to Instagram post write; “I’m yet to see an intelligent person drive kantanka car…Pls the keyword here Is Intelligent Not Broke. Good morning”.

