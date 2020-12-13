Content Hub MX24 Partners Sarkodie for 2020 Rapperholic

Media platform, MX24, today announced a partnership with musician Sarkodie, to give his fans an opportunity to virtually experience the 2020 Rapperholic Concert.

The announcement was made during a launch event at SkyBar in Accra. The partnership will enable fans of Sarkodie view and contribute to behind the scenes preparations for the concert, as well as stream live for fans who can’t attend and participate in post event reviews.

Executives at MX24 say they find in the Rapperholic partnership, a unique opportunity to work with a world class brand built on values that resonate with its audiences.

“For a young and exciting brand such as ours, Rapperholic is a natural fit with our audiences. In these times when covid limits the number of physical attendees, thousands more can experience it virtually,” Channel Manager for MX24, Yaa Boateng said.

She added that MX24 looks to expand its event offering following from this.

“This will surely be a good start and one of many collaborations we seek to enter into. We are more than convinced that this will be a new beginning for music and lifestyle lovers in Ghana to experience more of it through the MX24 lenses.”

In its eighth year, the Rapperholic concert is one of the most patronized events in Ghana. Traditionally held on Christmas Day, it has grown to become a useful addition to Ghana’s events calendar, opening its doors to thousands of patrons.

This year’s Rapperholic will take place on December 25.

Started in 2020, MX24 is set to become one of Ghana’s leading music and lifestyle programs platforms. Its core target audience are fun seekers, fearless explorers and lovers of factual presentations who are immersed in a world of digital technology, which has shaped their identities.

The MX24 special programming offering caters to the 18-35 olds, who are in search of more exciting media programs.