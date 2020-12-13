Mercy Aigbe Throws Shade At Ex-Husband While Praying For Single Mothers

Popular Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken a swipe at her estranged husband and father of her son, Lanre Gentry on Instagram.

On Sunday, the movie star stumbled on a follower’s post which talks about deadbeat dads, who go missing in action when it is time to pay their children’s school fees.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mother of two re-shared the post without giving it a second thought.

The post reads;

“School fees season… Guess the useless people that have gone into hiding again… God bless all mothers doing it all”,

“Can I have an answer? To the genuinely dead ones we say RIP. To the dead ones living we still say RIP. To the ones dead to their duties, we still say RIP. It’s that time of the year I love to celebrate MOTHERS doing it all 100%. That is why God will keep blessing Y’all. Your labour is never in vain …… I say a very Big Amen Sis”

In her initial reaction to the post, Aigbe had written;

“Tell them sis!!!!!!! Awon were! I am so reposting this!”

See the post below: