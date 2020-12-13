Social media reacts to Inusah Fuseini’s ‘parallel government’ advice to Mahama

Few hours after former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini advised former President John Dramani Mahama to declare himself president, he has attracted massive backlash on social media.

Mr. Fuseini recommended this ‘parallel government’ approach to the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Mahama stating that it would serve as a catalyst for power returning to the party.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government.

“The impunity of this government (NPP) which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said in an interview.

But the comment has since been condemned.

Taking to social media to call out the MP, the President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe described the statement as irresponsible and urged the former President to ignore it.

“Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing,” he wrote.

Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 12, 2020

Irresponsible talk @inusahfuseini… how can that be…value peace https://t.co/FNYFqI9IkI — ernest carlos myers (@niiaquillano) December 13, 2020

IF USELESS HUMANS CONTINUE TO EXIST……https://t.co/7mYdqO7lBv — Nana Ansah Obofour (@NanaAnsahObofou) December 12, 2020

I want Inusah Fuseini to be the transitional leader to set up a parallel government for John Mahama since he is advocating for one and let see he is a man with balls — Tere¥¥ (@Tere50163626) December 13, 2020

At this point, Mahama should recognise the kind of people he is walking with. This is the time for him to distance himself from such unpatriotic and violence lovers so as to avoid a fall that he can never rise up again. God help him not to take any subjective decision like Inussa — John Mawuli (@JohnMawuli7) December 13, 2020

All this while i thought inusah fuseini was amongst the few wise in the ndc…. nanso😷😷😷 — NanaBa_Kwakye🕎™️ (@PrinceBlitz) December 12, 2020

seen the words used by inusah fuseini and we want to put this on record that myself and our entire group will not allow such irresponsible words turn our peaceful nation upside down. If anyone tries to turn this country into such a war zone we will resist them with all the forces — Jacquesj (@Jacques08571155) December 13, 2020

