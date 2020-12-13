NPP 2024 Flag Bearer Takes A New Twist; Ghanaians Say It’s Time For The Dombos (Northerners)

Good evening wonderful people of Ghana on opera news hub, the most trusted news source in Ghana is here once again to serve you with the best authentic news around the world especially in the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Please before you proceed to read this article kindly tap on the follow button at upper corner of the page to follow and receive the latest updates from me on all the happenings around the world especially things about our dear country Ghana. This article is about how some section of Ghanaian populace especially New Patriotic Party NPP faithfuls have expressed their view that the candidate for the New Patriotic Party NPP for 2024 should come from the Dombos which of course Dr Mahamadu Bawumia(current vice president of the republic of Ghana) best fit for that role.

Since the Electoral Commission led by Madam Jean Mensa declared the presidential election results in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP, a new talk of town has begun, that who leads the New Patriotic Party NPP to elections 2024. According to some loyalists in the New Patriotic Party NPP it is the time of the current trade minister Hon Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanteng to take the mantle and lead the elephant family to the promised land after the reign of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo. On the other hand some people believe that the right person for the job the current vice president of the republic of Ghana His Excellency Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, moreover he is from the Dombo lineage( Northerner). Just today a protesters have begun to campaign for the party to bet their last coin on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia otherwise the party might loose horribly in the subsequent election.

