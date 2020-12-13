He has not won because this will happen in a few days time- Duncan Williams boldly reveals

The founder and leader of the Action chapel Church, pastor Archbishop Duncan Williams has yet again made another powerful revelation while speaking today. The man of God has preached on several religious topics and promoted peace and prosperity has made another revelation which needs to be had by all. Mostly, we who call ourselves Christians are saddened by the results of certain things and that should not be the case.
There are a lot of things that becomes a burden to people and these things should not be beddings. Since the dawn of time, they have been series of tests and events which were pre-destined by God himself. Man has no role to play in things regarding nature and this is why Pastor Mensah Otabil has taken it upon himself to make some things known to his followers and to all Ghanaians.
The current battle which is been fought by Christians is a battle against the enemy which is wrong. On a daily basis, we give blames to the enemy for plying part in our problems and burdens but this is not the case. Our burdens can not be determined by the enemy- Archbishop Duncan Williams stated. He revealed that the devil has no role to play in our success or failure. The only reason why we sometimes do not prosper in the things we do is because we lack faith.
And faith is a key player in success. He further stated that we forget the fact that God has given us authority and as a result we have all demons and powers beneath our feet. The most powerful gift of creation is humans and inside humans are tons of unearthed abilities. Speaking on the Dominion tv today, he stated: If you feel the enemy in your life has won the battle, don’t give up because he has not won and you’ll become victorious in a few days time.
He further urged all those who have prayed for long to not give up. Because you might not know when your prayers are going to be answered instantly. You’ll be surprised to see a miracle happen right after you have made that request from God. And this can only happen if you have a good relationship with God through prayer.
Stay blessed
Leave your comment in the comment box below.
Follow, like and share for more.
Content created and supplied by: HotNewsgh_official (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment