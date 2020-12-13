Jean Mensa Exalts God At Church For Helping Her And EC Staff To Conduct Peaceful Elections

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, earlier this year made a covenant with God to organize peaceful, peaceful, transparent, and fair elections in Ghana, come December 7.
It will be recalled that she made this covenant known before God and man at the ‘Agent of Peace’ campaign organised by The Church of Pentecost, Ghana.
RE:”…..Today I stand before the Almighty God to pledge and present myself as an Agent of Peace in our nation Ghana and the rest of the world…she said.
As keeping her promise made to God, Mrs Jean Mensa took to her twitter handle saying ‘l will be going to church today to exalt my maker for helping me and my team to conduct a peaceful and transparent election’.
This means the Electoral Commission Chairperson as a true Christian went to church today to thank and exalt God for helping her together with her workers to conduct a peaceful, transparent and fair election in Ghana.
However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) through press conferences believe that the election was rigged in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and they have categorically emphasized that they do reject the verdict of the presidential result declared by the Electoral Commission Chairperson.
With all indications, it will not be surprised if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) go to court with their claims for redress in the Supreme Court after several press conferences to battle the presidential result.
Let us all know calm and pray to see what unfolds peacefully in the coming weeks in our dear mother land.
