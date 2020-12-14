Ughelli youths battle for Oke Umurhohwo football cup

Football enthusiasts in Ughelli North Local Council of Delta State will be treated to days of entertaining matches this festive period when the Oke Umurhohwo Football Cup kicks off.

The competition, which is organised by Oke Umurhohwo, a communications expert, is a way of giving back to society and helping showcase the talents of young people in Ughelli to the world.

According to the organiser, football clubs within the council are encouraged to register for the competition at no cost and have the opportunity to contest for the prizes lined up for excellent performers.

The winner of the competition will receive ₦120,000 cash and a set of jerseys, while the runner-up team will go home with ₦60,000 and a set of jerseys. The team that comes third will get ₦30,000.

On his part, the initiator of the competition, Umurhohwo said he is organising the competition to motivate young people in getting serious with their talent, adding: “I do not doubt that this competition will provide a great platform for a lot of people to showcase their talent and possibly go on to achieve their dreams.

“As a youth myself, my vision is to always do what will help young people to discover themselves and be able to pursue that dream they have to succeed. I am sure this competition will serve that purpose and promises to do more in the future.”

He said registration for the competition has begun, adding that interested football clubs are advised to reach Coach Israel of Ughelli for detailed information on how they can register for the competition.