Photos from Wendy Shay’s wedding with long time boyfriend drop

Songstress Wendy Shay may have just gotten hitched as new photos of her online appear to have been taken from her nuptial.

Born Wendy Addo, the RoughTown Records signee purportedly married her long time boyfriend.

The good looking gentleman’s identity is yet to be revealed as they both looked all smiles in the shots.

In one of the photos, a middle aged woman is seen admonishing the new couple as they get ready to do life together.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Wendy Shay wedding

Netizens, however, still have their doubts about the wedding as many suspect that the whole ceremony may be for a music videos shoot.

Wendy Shay, taking to her Instagram page, posted the pictures with the caption, ”Wedding Song drops on YouTube on Tuesday ???15.12.20 ?.”

Nonetheless, Wendy Shay’s union could be that final step in putting to bed all rumours about her alleged relationship with her manager, Bullet and even with Shatta Wale.

The ”Astalavista” hit crooner has on several ocassions been tagged as the secret lover of Bullet but if the pictures are anything to by then those rumours may cease.

Finally, the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana has found a King.