Stacy M. Foundation to unleash potentials of vulnerable girls

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA – The Stacy M. Foundation has commenced a mentorship and capacity building programme to unearth the talents of young ladies and support them to acquire a platform to unleash their potentials.

Mrs Stacy Amewoyi, the Founder of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the capacity building programme dubbed: “We Gurlz Connect Alliance”, was a social group set up to bring young girls between the ages of 15 and 18 years together to equip their skills, their way of thinking and install the spirit of entrepreneurship in them.

This, she said, was to help reduce the rise of unemployment cases after completion of Senior High School or tertiary level education.

The Foundation would also set up clubs on various high school campuses and in deprived communities, to enable the beneficiaries to grow their networking space and develop better interpersonal communication skills for their future endeavours.

Mrs Amewoyi said there were many times that young ladies with interest in setting up businesses or engaging in vocational skills after school, had their dreams shuttered.

This was because they lacked motivation, someone to inspire them, challenging platforms to let loose their potentials, opportunities to network and be mentored by people with experiences and financial support, she noted.

The situation sometimes led them into varied indecent, immoral and illegal activities such as prostitution, armed robbery, gambling, and drug abuse among others, as consequences of joining bad companies, as a means to survive amid hardships of life.

She said the girls would be mentored in varied areas including the use of right cosmetics for the right body type, how to make cosmetics, and other food items.

They would also be sensitised on how to be bold, assertive, confident and encouraged to take up leadership potentials whenever an opportunity arose.

Mrs Amewoyi said the Foundation would also commence an ‘Enhance Your Reading Skills Project’ for the beneficiaries, including SHS leavers to enable them to communicate and understand issues better before they enter the world of work or a higher educational level.

The Stacy M. Foundation is a humanitarian not-for-profit organisation, with a vision to empower, develop and integrate communities in which young girls realise their full potentials.

Its mission is to empower young girls with tools and foster sustainable economic development and independence for vulnerable girls to find their ways out of unemployment situations, care for their families and contribute significantly to their communities.

