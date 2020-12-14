Keep your hoodlums at bay – NDC tells Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned in the strongest possible terms the violent attacks against the party’s Members of Parliament elect for the Keta and Jomoro constituencies following their respective victories in the just ended 2020 elections.

Madam Dorcas Toffey who is the Member of Parliament elect for the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region was attacked and assaulted in her home following a clash between NPP and NDC supporters in her area.

The attack led to serious injuries among several members of her household and NDC supporters as well as her person. She was subsequently hospitalized.

A similar situation happened to the Keta Member of Parliament elect Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey who was attacked in his home and was severely beaten.

According to the NDC, these attacks are being instigated by the New Patriotic Party to cause severe injury to these MPs elect in order to prevent them from taking their seat during their swearing-in.

This it says would afford the NPP the majority status in parliament thus empowering them to select the Speaker of Parliament.

“Accordingly we repeat our condemnation of these acts of violence and demand that all our Members of Parliament Elect be provided with adequate security by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service,” the statement dated December 13 read.

The party further called on the MPs elect to take all necessary measures to boost their personal security “just as we strongly urge the party in the affected Constituencies to offer assistance towards achieving maximum security for all NDC MPs Elect.”

The NDC then called on the Akufo-Addo led government to “restrain the hoodlums from his party who, from the registration period and throughout the elections, have committed acts of vandalism and violence against NDC members and supporters that soil the image of our dear country.”

“This is the least that we expect from your government,” the statement concluded.