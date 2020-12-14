Election 2020: Family of injured journalist grateful for sponsored surgery

The family of Pius Kwanin Asiedu, a journalist who was shot in the leg during a report on the 2020 general election has lauded several sponsors for bearing the full cost of his surgery.

Madam Elizabeth Akrong expressed profound gratitude to SIC Insurance, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for the support given to her son.

Pius Kwanin Asiedu, a level 300 student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), underwent successful surgery at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Friday, December 11.

General Secretary for GJA, Kofi Yeboah in a post on Facebook disclosed that Pius Asiedu received a piece of metallic medical equipment in the leg to fill a hole created by the bullet.

Officials of SIC Insurance, led by the Managing Director donated some food and personal items to Pius Asiedu to foster speedy recovery.

The institution affirmed to redeem their insurance pledge and also cater for such victims involved in election-related incidents during assignments.

CEO of Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Sroefenyo also announced the decision of management to absorb part of the medical bills.

Officials of Ghana Journalist Association, led by Affail Monney, President of the association thanked all sponsors and solidarized with the family.

Pius Quanin Asiedu was shot in the left leg on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, while observing the collation as an accredited journalist by the Electoral Commission, after a heated argument between the representatives of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress.