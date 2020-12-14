How Can You Lose A Seat Because You Failed To Attend A Funeral And A Naming Cermony-Twitter Laments

The Twitter community have lambasted members of Ledzokuku constituency after learning that they voted against their past MP because he failed to attend a funeral and a naming ceremony.

The former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye lost the Ledzokuku seat to Ben Ayiku after just a term in the 2020 elections and it is been brought to light again.

The post which was made by Ameyaw Debrah and really started the whole online battle for the truth amongst the numerous followers on the social media platform.

Some of the people said maybe he was not performing as he should and that caused his exit.Others lambasted the people in th Constituency of being shallow minded and using event attendance as a bench mark to recruit someone in parliament.

Some of the people also said;

This clearly shows that seats are not based on work assessments entirely anymore and hence as a prospective MP,you go down to the grassroots to stamp and book your way to the Parliamentary building to make laws.

What are your thoughts on this story?

Follow FamousGhana for more information and like,share,comment on posts to support

Content created and supplied by: FamousGhana (via Opera News )