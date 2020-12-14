‘I don’t know if there are elders in your house, you are too stubborn’ – Kennedy Agyapong

In just an interveiw with Honourable Kennedy Agyapong some moments ago on Citi TV, he cleared the air on some allegations being made against him. These allegations usually hurt me and the people that say it don’t show respect at all.

Som few moments ago, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong on Citi media defended the claim that ewes are being sacked from his community. He said, there is no truth in this issue and thus nobody should believe it. He made mention of how Sammy Gyamfi is proving stubborn by spoiling his name using that and he will deal with him in the near future.

I don’t support ethnic conflict or tribalism. I don’t also tolerate two people fighting because of political party differences and I also know most politicians wouldn’t encourage that behavior. There is no such violence going on in my constituency and thus we are safe. Kennedy Agyapong said all these some moments ago.

Honourable has spoken.

