JDM Smiles With Proverbs 16:20 After Thanking Service At Ringway Assemblies of God Church

As usual today happens to be the first Sunday after the declaration of the Presidential and Parliamentary results, various politicians have paid visit to their place of worship and rendered Thanksgiving to their objects of worship.
The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama who is noted to be a worshiper at the Assemblies of God Church.
In the early hours of today he was at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church with his Vice, Naana Jane and the family, who rendered Thanksgiving to God for protections and guardians throughout the campaigns, voting and declaration of results.
Though the NDC’s Candidates is unwilling to accept the results declared in favor of his opponent and the leader of the New Patrotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo, this didn’t prevented him from going to the Church.
For the scripture says; In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.1Thessalonians 5:18.
Right after the service, the former President took to his official facebook page, graced his followers with mouth watering images and tweeted this;
“Together with Naana Jane and our families, we joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for fellowship earlier today.
He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he. Proverbs 16:20″.
My humble appeal to JDM is this;
Sir, respectfully, as you together with your family had given onto God what is His, I will humbly appeal to you, to kindly beseech and crave your indulgence to as a matter of peace and tranquility, call the supporters demonstrating to calm down, as they await your next line of action.
Let’s them not take for granted the peace we enjoy as a country as they also guard their tongues so as not to inflame passions.
I know you to be an epitome of peace, this is the time to let that shine to the whole world.
Thank you.
Content created and supplied by: Wolibismark (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
YOU MAY LIKE
” You Called Prophets Fake Because Of Stolen Election But You Never Called EC Fake”- Badu Kobi
48 minutes ago
169 🔥
Bishop Agyinasare Sends A Powerful Message to John Mahama
51 minutes ago
623 🔥
Would President Nana Akufo-Addo Heed To The Advice Kennedy Agyapong Gave To Him?
1 hours ago
175 🔥
NDC demands police protection for its elected MPs following recent attacks
2 hours ago
13 🔥
Statistics: NPP Still Wins 2020 Polls By 50.807% Including Techiman South Votes Per Analysis
2 hours ago
1047 🔥
NPP Essikado-Ketan accuses NDC of disrupting collation of votes
2 hours ago
24 🔥
Jirapa MP-Elect expresses Shock over level of Endorsement
2 hours ago
15 🔥
Some strange reasons electorates gave for denying Dr. Okoe Boye his parliamentary seat.
2 hours ago
70 🔥
Ghana EC Must Be Deeply Worried Now – Okudzeto Says After EU Election Observers Report Dropped
7 hours ago
325 🔥
Afia Pokuaa sets Social Media ablaze with this, which has got Ghanaians reacting.
7 hours ago
808 🔥
View all comments
Add Comment