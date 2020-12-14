JDM Smiles With Proverbs 16:20 After Thanking Service At Ringway Assemblies of God Church

As usual today happens to be the first Sunday after the declaration of the Presidential and Parliamentary results, various politicians have paid visit to their place of worship and rendered Thanksgiving to their objects of worship.

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama who is noted to be a worshiper at the Assemblies of God Church.

In the early hours of today he was at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church with his Vice, Naana Jane and the family, who rendered Thanksgiving to God for protections and guardians throughout the campaigns, voting and declaration of results.

Though the NDC’s Candidates is unwilling to accept the results declared in favor of his opponent and the leader of the New Patrotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo, this didn’t prevented him from going to the Church.

For the scripture says; In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.1Thessalonians 5:18.

Right after the service, the former President took to his official facebook page, graced his followers with mouth watering images and tweeted this;

“Together with Naana Jane and our families, we joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for fellowship earlier today.

He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he. Proverbs 16:20″.

My humble appeal to JDM is this;

Sir, respectfully, as you together with your family had given onto God what is His, I will humbly appeal to you, to kindly beseech and crave your indulgence to as a matter of peace and tranquility, call the supporters demonstrating to calm down, as they await your next line of action.

Let’s them not take for granted the peace we enjoy as a country as they also guard their tongues so as not to inflame passions.

I know you to be an epitome of peace, this is the time to let that shine to the whole world.

Thank you.

Content created and supplied by: Wolibismark (via Opera News )