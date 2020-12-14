Oshiomhole Taught Me Politics, Says Obaseki’s Deputy

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has revealed that he has no misunderstanding with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu stated that everything he knows about politics was through Oshiomhole.

Shaibu made this claim during a thanksgiving service held at Saint Philip Catholic Church in Jettu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

The event was held to celebrate the victory of Shaibu and the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Also Read: Oshiomhole Rules Out Returning As APC National Chair

He said, “Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and help us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole.”

The Deputy Governor further stated that there are numerous lessons to be learnt from the re-election of Obaseki.

The deputy governor said, “We must come together as a nation in recognising our shared interest in placing boundaries on our competition in order not to divide the nation into hostile and irreconcilable camps. This dangerous impasse is one area where the wisdom of Governor Godwin Obaseki has reigned supreme.”