Election 2020: I had trust in my team – Evans Mensah

Head of the political desk at JoyNews, Evan Mensah says he had the utmost trust in the capabilities of his team to provide him with accurate data during the Election 2020 media coverage.

According to the Journalist, he was only but a mouthpiece, poised to deliver a fully-fledged researched script that spans across the country.

“I didn’t say a word out of place. They weren’t my numbers. I trusted my team that what they were giving me is what it is.

“I had no shred of doubt that what I was reading was accurate, and it was,” he said during a Zoom conference call on Joy News’ ‘The Probe’, hosted by Emefa Apawu

Mr. Mensah also expressed gratitude to the company’s Chief Operations Officer, Ken Ansah for his involvement in putting his scripts together especially when the figures came reeling in.

“I had no role than to come and add commas. It was all on a prompter,” he explained.

Also present on the Zoom call was the host of Newsfile and Lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini who added that scripting during an election is very relevant to avoid distortions and inaccuracies.

“At this stage, you don’t want to mince words and every word must be thought through.”

Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini stated that the help that comes from a good team can not be overstressed since they make the dream come alive.